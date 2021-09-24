Denver deals goose eggs to Manly Central Springs in verdict 37-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Denver squeeze Manly Central Springs 37-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Cyclones opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

The third quarter gave Denver a 30-0 lead over Manly Central Springs.

