Denver deals goose eggs to Manly Central Springs in verdict 37-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Denver squeeze Manly Central Springs 37-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Cyclones opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
The Cyclones fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
The third quarter gave Denver a 30-0 lead over Manly Central Springs.
Recently on September 10 , Denver squared up on Sumner-Fred in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
