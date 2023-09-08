Denver dominated West Union NFV 35-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the TigerHawks at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Union NFV faced off against Independence and Denver took on New Hampton on Aug. 25 at New Hampton High School.

