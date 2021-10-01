Denver baffles Le Grand East Marshall 48-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Denver shutout Le Grand East Marshall 48-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Denver drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Le Grand East Marshall after the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a gross 28-0 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Denver pulled ahead in front of Le Grand East Marshall 42-0 going into the fourth quarter.

