Denver baffles Le Grand East Marshall 48-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Denver shutout Le Grand East Marshall 48-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Denver drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Le Grand East Marshall after the first quarter.
The Cyclones opened a gross 28-0 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Denver pulled ahead in front of Le Grand East Marshall 42-0 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.