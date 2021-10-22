 Skip to main content
Denied; Waterloo West blunts Ottumwa 70-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Waterloo West shutout Ottumwa 70-0 on October 22 in Iowa football.

Waterloo West took charge in front of Ottumwa 35-0 to begin the second quarter.

Waterloo West opened a massive 49-0 gap over Ottumwa at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Ottumwa faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on October 7 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

