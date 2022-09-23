Denied: Osage blunts Forest City on scoreboard 42-0

A suffocating defense helped Osage handle Forest City 42-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.
The Green Devils registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
Osage charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.
