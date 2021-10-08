Denied; Marion Linn-Mar blunts Ottumwa 56-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Marion Linn-Mar on Friday as it blanked Ottumwa 56-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar a 22-0 lead over Ottumwa.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense pulled ahead to a 42-0 lead over Ottumwa at halftime.

Marion Linn-Mar's command showed as it carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

