Denied; Greene North Butler blunts Arlington Starmont 12-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Greene North Butler shutout Arlington Starmont 12-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Greene North Butler squared up on Lake Mills in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bearcats' offense jumped to a 6-0 lead over the Stars at the intermission.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
