 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denied; Epworth Western Dubuque blunts Marion 41-0
0 comments

Denied; Epworth Western Dubuque blunts Marion 41-0

{{featured_button_text}}

A suffocating defensive performance helped Epworth Western Dubuque blank Marion 41-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Epworth Western Dubuque squared up on North Liberty in a football game . For more, click here.

The Bobcats registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News