Denied; Epworth Western Dubuque blunts Marion 41-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Epworth Western Dubuque blank Marion 41-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.
The Bobcats registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
