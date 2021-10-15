 Skip to main content
Denied; Bettendorf blunts Cedar Falls 28-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Bettendorf stuffed Cedar Falls 28-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

Bettendorf's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Cedar Falls at the intermission.

Bettendorf's domination showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Cedar Falls squared up on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game . Click here for a recap

