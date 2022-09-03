Defensive dominance: Waverly-Sr stymies Cresco Crestwood 35-0

A suffocating defense helped Waverly-Sr handle Cresco Crestwood 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.
Waverly-Sr opened with a 28-0 advantage over Cresco Crestwood through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Go-Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
The last time Waverly-Sr and Cresco Crestwood played in a 48-6 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.