Defensive dominance: Waverly-Sr stymies Cresco Crestwood 35-0

A suffocating defense helped Waverly-Sr handle Cresco Crestwood 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Waverly-Sr opened with a 28-0 advantage over Cresco Crestwood through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Go-Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

