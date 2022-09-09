Defensive dominance: New Hampton stymies Oelwein 47-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of New Hampton as it shut out Oelwein 47-0 on September 9 in Iowa football.
Last season, New Hampton and Oelwein faced off on September 10, 2021 at Oelwein High School. For a full recap, click here.
