Defensive dominance: Grundy Center stymies Earlham 6-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Grundy Center followed in overpowering Earlham 6-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Recently on October 15 , Grundy Center squared up on Traer North Tama in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Grundy Center's offense moved to a 6-0 lead over Earlham at the intermission.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless first and fourth quarters.

