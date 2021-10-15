Defensive dominance: Cedar Rapids CR Washington stymies Oskaloosa 35-0

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's defense throttled Oskaloosa, resulting in a shutout win 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Oskaloosa 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at Oskaloosa's expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington thundered in front of Oskaloosa 35-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on September 30 , Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.