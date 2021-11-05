 Skip to main content
Defensive dominance: Britt West Hancock stymies Hartley H-M-S 27-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Britt West Hancock stuffed Hartley H-M-S 27-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on November 5.

Recently on October 22 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Alta-Aurelia in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense darted to a 6-0 lead over Hartley H-M-S at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock's dominance showed as it carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

