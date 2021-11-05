Defensive dominance: Britt West Hancock stymies Hartley H-M-S 27-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Britt West Hancock stuffed Hartley H-M-S 27-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on November 5.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense darted to a 6-0 lead over Hartley H-M-S at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock's dominance showed as it carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.