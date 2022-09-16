Defensive dominance: Aplington-Parkersburg stymies Denver 21-0

Aplington-Parkersburg's defense throttled Denver, resulting in a 21-0 shutout on September 16 in Iowa football.
In recent action on September 2, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Osage and Denver took on La Porte City Union on September 2 at Denver High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.