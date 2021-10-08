Decorah triumphs in strong showing over Marion 52-6

Decorah dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 52-6 victory over Marion on October 8 in Iowa football.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
