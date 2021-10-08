 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decorah triumphs in strong showing over Marion 52-6

Decorah dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 52-6 victory over Marion on October 8 in Iowa football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Recently on September 24 , Marion squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News