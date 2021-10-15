Decorah stomps past Waterloo East 37-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Decorah followed in overpowering Waterloo East 37-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.
The first quarter gave Decorah a 13-0 lead over Waterloo East.
Decorah's offense took charge to a 23-0 lead over Waterloo East at the intermission.
The Vikings' domination showed as they carried a 30-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
