Decorah shoots past Waterloo East with early burst 45-6

Decorah rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-6 win over Waterloo East on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Decorah opened with a 14-0 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Decorah thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

The last time Decorah and Waterloo East played in a 37-0 game on October 15, 2021.

Recently on September 30, Waterloo East squared off with Mason City in a football game.

