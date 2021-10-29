Decorah claims gritty victory against Eldridge North Scott 14-10

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Decorah wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 14-10 over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Eldridge North Scott, who began with a 10-0 edge over Decorah through the end of the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over Decorah.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring 7-0 to finish the game in style.

