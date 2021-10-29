Decorah claims gritty victory against Eldridge North Scott 14-10

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Decorah wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 14-10 over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 15, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Fort Madison and Decorah took on Waterloo East on October 15 at Decorah High School. For more, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Eldridge North Scott, who began with a 10-0 edge over Decorah through the end of the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over Decorah.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring 7-0 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.