Davenport West posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 7.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 16-14 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved ahead of Davenport West 20-16 to start the final quarter.
The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 12-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Dubuque Hempstead on Aug. 25 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.