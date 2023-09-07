Davenport West posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 16-14 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved ahead of Davenport West 20-16 to start the final quarter.

The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 12-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

