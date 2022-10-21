Davenport West prevails over Muscatine 35-13

Davenport West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 35-13 during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 7-0 lead over Muscatine.
The Falcons' offense struck in front for a 28-0 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
Davenport West stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Muskies rallied with a 13-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.
Last season, Muscatine and Davenport West squared off with October 22, 2021 at Muscatine High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
