Davenport West prevails over Muscatine 35-13

Davenport West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 35-13 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 7-0 lead over Muscatine.

The Falcons' offense struck in front for a 28-0 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Davenport West stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Muskies rallied with a 13-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.

