Davenport West's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Davenport Central 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.