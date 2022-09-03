Davenport West escapes Davenport North in thin win 20-13

Davenport West poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut, 20-13 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 13-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.

