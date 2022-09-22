 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West ekes out victory against Dubuque Hempstead 14-7

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport West nosed past Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 on September 22 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Davenport West through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport West squared off with September 24, 2021 at Dubuque Hempstead High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Davenport West faced off against Waterloo West and Dubuque Hempstead took on Iowa City West on September 9 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.

