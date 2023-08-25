Davenport West topped Davenport North 13-6 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Davenport West opened with a 13-6 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Davenport West High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.