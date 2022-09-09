Davenport West drums Waterloo West with resounding beat 46-20

The force was strong for Davenport West as it pierced Waterloo West during Friday's 46-20 thumping in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-8 lead over Waterloo West.

The Falcons fought to a 33-20 halftime margin at the Wahawks' expense.

Davenport West breathed fire to a 39-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

