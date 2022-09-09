 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West drums Waterloo West with resounding beat 46-20

The force was strong for Davenport West as it pierced Waterloo West during Friday's 46-20 thumping in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-8 lead over Waterloo West.

The Falcons fought to a 33-20 halftime margin at the Wahawks' expense.

Davenport West breathed fire to a 39-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Waterloo West and Davenport West faced off on September 10, 2021 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

