Davenport West drums Waterloo West with resounding beat 46-20

The force was strong for Davenport West as it pierced Waterloo West during Friday's 46-20 thumping in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-8 lead over Waterloo West.
The Falcons fought to a 33-20 halftime margin at the Wahawks' expense.
Davenport West breathed fire to a 39-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Waterloo West and Davenport West faced off on September 10, 2021 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.
