Davenport West designs winning blueprint against Dubuque Senior 28-10

Davenport West knocked off Dubuque Senior 28-10 on September 30 in Iowa football.
Davenport West opened with a 15-7 advantage over Dubuque Senior through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Rams 13-3 in the final quarter.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Davenport West squared off with October 1, 2021 at Davenport West High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Dubuque Senior faced off against Waterloo West and Davenport West took on Davenport Central on September 16 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
