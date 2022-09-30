Davenport West designs winning blueprint against Dubuque Senior 28-10

Davenport West knocked off Dubuque Senior 28-10 on September 30 in Iowa football.

Davenport West opened with a 15-7 advantage over Dubuque Senior through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Rams 13-3 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.