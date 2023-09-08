Davenport North notched a win against Marshalltown 35-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Davenport North moved in front of Marshalltown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats and the Bobcats each scored in the final quarter.

