Davenport North notched a win against Marshalltown 35-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Davenport North moved in front of Marshalltown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.
Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats and the Bobcats each scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 31, Marshalltown faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Davenport North took on Davenport West on Aug. 25 at Davenport North High School.
