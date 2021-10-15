Davenport North mauls Muscatine in strong showing 34-13

Davenport North's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Muscatine 34-13 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead over the Muskies.

Davenport North's offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

Davenport North stomped on over Muscatine 28-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

