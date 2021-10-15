Davenport North mauls Muscatine in strong showing 34-13

Davenport North's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Muscatine 34-13 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on October 1, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport North took on Iowa City on September 30 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead over the Muskies.
Davenport North's offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Davenport North stomped on over Muscatine 28-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
