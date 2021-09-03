Davenport North delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Davenport West 17-14

Davenport North poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 17-14 victory during this Iowa football game. .

Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Falcons 6-0 in the final period.

Davenport West jumped a narrow margin over Davenport North as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Davenport West took a 14-6 lead over Davenport North heading to the intermission locker room.

The Falcons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Wildcats as the first quarter ended.

