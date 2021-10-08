Davenport North collects victory over Davenport Central 34-19

Davenport North charged Davenport Central and collected a 34-19 victory at Davenport North High on October 8 in Iowa football action.
Davenport North jumped in front of Davenport Central 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats' offense darted to a 20-12 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Davenport North's position showed as it carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on September 24 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
