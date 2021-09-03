Davenport Central takes victory lap over Clinton 48-23

Davenport Central's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-23 win over Clinton on September 3 in Iowa football.
Davenport Central pulled ahead over Clinton when the fourth quarter began 34-15.
Davenport Central registered a 27-15 advantage at intermission over Clinton.
The Blue Devils drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.
