Davenport Central takes victory lap over Clinton 48-23
Davenport Central's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-23 win over Clinton on September 3 in Iowa football.

Davenport Central pulled ahead over Clinton when the fourth quarter began 34-15.

Davenport Central registered a 27-15 advantage at intermission over Clinton.

The Blue Devils drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

