Davenport Central delivers smashing punch early to dump Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7

Davenport Central's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during a 49-7 blowout in Iowa high school football action on September 9. .
Davenport Central's might showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davenport Central's offense jumped on top to a 35-7 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at halftime.
The Blue Devils jumped in front of the J-Hawks 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Davenport Central faced off against Central DeWitt and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on August 27 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap
