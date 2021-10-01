 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption's convoy passes Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport Assumption spurred past Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12 on October 1 in Iowa football action.

Recently on September 16 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Solon in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's expense.

Davenport Assumption jumped on top to a 17-0 bulge over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon as the fourth quarter began.

