Davenport Assumption tangles Vinton-Shellsburg in early web 28-21

Too much too quick, Davenport Assumption ripped off a torrid start and knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21 on October 14 in Iowa football.

The Knights roared in front of the Vikings 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' offense roared to a 22-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption's rule showed as it carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davenport Assumption withstood Vinton-Shellsburg's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on October 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Van Horne Benton on October 1 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.

