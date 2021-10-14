Davenport Assumption tangles Vinton-Shellsburg in early web 28-21

Too much too quick, Davenport Assumption ripped off a torrid start and knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21 on October 14 in Iowa football.

The Knights roared in front of the Vikings 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' offense roared to a 22-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption's rule showed as it carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davenport Assumption withstood Vinton-Shellsburg's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

