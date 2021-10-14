Davenport Assumption tangles Vinton-Shellsburg in early web 28-21

Too much too quick, Davenport Assumption ripped off a torrid start and knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21 on October 14 in Iowa football.
The Knights roared in front of the Vikings 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights' offense roared to a 22-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption's rule showed as it carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davenport Assumption withstood Vinton-Shellsburg's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on October 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Van Horne Benton on October 1 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.