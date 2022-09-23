Davenport Assumption manhandles Central DeWitt 31-10

Davenport Assumption's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Central DeWitt during a 31-10 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-0 lead over Central DeWitt.

The Knights fought to a 21-3 intermission margin at the Sabers' expense.

Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

