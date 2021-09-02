Davenport Assumption engulfs Dubuque Wahlert in flames 48-14

Davenport Assumption painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Dubuque Wahlert's defense for a 48-14 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Knights matched the Golden Eagles' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
Davenport Assumption's determination showed as it carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights' offense pulled ahead to a 27-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 6-0 lead over Dubuque Wahlert.
