Davenport Assumption unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dubuque Wahlert 30-6 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Knights opened a tight 16-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

