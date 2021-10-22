 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption delivers smashing punch early to dump Maquoketa 42-14

Davenport Assumption's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Maquoketa during a 42-14 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 7-7 at first quarter.

