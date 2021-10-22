Davenport Assumption delivers smashing punch early to dump Maquoketa 42-14

Davenport Assumption's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Maquoketa during a 42-14 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 7-7 at first quarter.
Recently on October 8 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Van Horne Benton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
