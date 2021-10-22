Davenport Assumption delivers smashing punch early to dump Maquoketa 42-14

Davenport Assumption's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Maquoketa during a 42-14 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 7-7 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.