Davenport Assumption barely beats Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7 on October 14 in Iowa football action.

The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with October 14, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Van Horne Benton and Davenport Assumption took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on September 30 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap

