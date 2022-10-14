Davenport Assumption barely beats Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7 on October 14 in Iowa football action.

The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.