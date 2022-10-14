Davenport Assumption barely beats Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7 on October 14 in Iowa football action.
The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Knights fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.
