Cresco Crestwood dominates early, rolls past Forest City 36-21

Cresco Crestwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 36-21 victory over Forest City in Iowa high school football on September 16.
The first quarter gave Cresco Crestwood a 21-7 lead over Forest City.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Cadets outscored the Indians 15-14 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 2, Forest City faced off against Spirit Lake and Cresco Crestwood took on Waverly-Sr on September 2 at Cresco Crestwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
