Cresco Crestwood cancels check from Clear Lake 26-7

Cresco Crestwood pushed past Clear Lake for a 26-7 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Lions took a 7-6 lead over the Cadets heading to the halftime locker room.

Cresco Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Clear Lake.

There was no room for doubt as the Cadets added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

