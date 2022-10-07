 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cresco Crestwood cancels check from Clear Lake 26-7

  • 0

Cresco Crestwood pushed past Clear Lake for a 26-7 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Lions took a 7-6 lead over the Cadets heading to the halftime locker room.

Cresco Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead over Clear Lake.

There was no room for doubt as the Cadets added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on September 23, Clear Lake squared off with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News