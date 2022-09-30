Convincing fashion: West Branch handles Durant 49-13

West Branch built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-13 win over Durant for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.
West Branch opened with a 7-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.
The Bears opened an enormous 27-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
West Branch steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bears held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The last time West Branch and Durant played in a 28-14 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Durant faced off against Wilton and West Branch took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on September 16 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For more, click here.
