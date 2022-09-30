Convincing fashion: West Branch handles Durant 49-13

West Branch built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-13 win over Durant for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

West Branch opened with a 7-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Bears opened an enormous 27-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

West Branch steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

