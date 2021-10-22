Convincing fashion: Lynnville-Sully handles Riverside Highland 40-15

Lynnville-Sully left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Riverside Highland 40-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Riverside Highland squared up on Lisbon in a football game . Click here for a recap
Lynnville-Sully's offense struck to a 33-0 lead over Riverside Highland at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
