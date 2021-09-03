Convincing fashion: Janesville handles Maynard West Central 50-20

Impressive was a ready adjective for Janesville's 50-20 throttling of Maynard West Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wildcats roared over the Blue Devils when the fourth quarter began 50-12.

Janesville opened a towering 50-0 gap over Maynard West Central at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 26-0 lead over the Blue Devils.

