Convincing fashion: Janesville handles Maynard West Central 50-20
Convincing fashion: Janesville handles Maynard West Central 50-20

Impressive was a ready adjective for Janesville's 50-20 throttling of Maynard West Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wildcats roared over the Blue Devils when the fourth quarter began 50-12.

Janesville opened a towering 50-0 gap over Maynard West Central at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 26-0 lead over the Blue Devils.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

