Convincing fashion: Janesville handles Maynard West Central 50-20

Impressive was a ready adjective for Janesville's 50-20 throttling of Maynard West Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Wildcats roared over the Blue Devils when the fourth quarter began 50-12.
Janesville opened a towering 50-0 gap over Maynard West Central at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 26-0 lead over the Blue Devils.
