Convincing fashion: Cedar Rapids Prairie handles Iowa City West 49-28

Cedar Rapids Prairie raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-28 win over Iowa City West in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids Prairie jumped in front of Iowa City West 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans didn't give up, slicing the gap to 29-15 at the intermission.

Iowa City West tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-22 in the third quarter.

The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 14-6 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.