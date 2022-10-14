Convincing fashion: Cedar Rapids Prairie handles Iowa City West 49-28

Cedar Rapids Prairie raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-28 win over Iowa City West in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Cedar Rapids Prairie jumped in front of Iowa City West 15-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans didn't give up, slicing the gap to 29-15 at the intermission.
Iowa City West tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-22 in the third quarter.
The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 14-6 in the last stanza.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West faced off on October 15, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Iowa City West faced off against Davenport Central and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Waterloo West on September 30 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.
