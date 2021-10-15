 Skip to main content
Convincing fashion: Aplington-Parkersburg handles Le Grand East Marshall 42-15

Aplington-Parkersburg's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Le Grand East Marshall during a 42-15 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The first quarter gave the Falcons a 14-7 lead over the Mustangs.

The Falcons' offense darted to a 20-7 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

The Falcons and the Mustangs were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 35-7 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on October 1, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Dike-New Hartford on October 1 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.

