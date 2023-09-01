Conrad BCLUW dented the scoreboard first, but Ackley AGWSR responded to earn a 26-15 decision at Conrad Bcluw High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Conrad BCLUW, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Ackley AGWSR through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW were both scoreless.

The Comets rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Cougars prevailed.

Last season, Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.