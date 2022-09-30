Conrad BCLUW survives close clash with Traer North Tama 26-20

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Conrad BCLUW nabbed it to nudge past Traer North Tama 26-20 during this Iowa football game.
The Comets' offense jumped in front for a 26-20 lead over the Redhawks at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, third and fourth quarters.
