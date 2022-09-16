Conrad BCLUW outlasts Greene North Butler in topsy-turvy battle 23-12

Conrad BCLUW collected a solid win over Greene North Butler in a 23-12 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.
In recent action on September 2, Greene North Butler faced off against Armstrong North Union and Conrad BCLUW took on Hudson on September 2 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.
